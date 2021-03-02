Hooks, Davis each capture SoCon postseason accolades

At least one Buccaneer has been on the All-SoCon Freshman team three out of the last four years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Guard Carly Hooks and center Jakhyia Davis played like upperclassmen this season, but the SoCon announced on Tuesday that these underclassmen were named to the All-Freshman team.

Hooks was the Bucs leading scorer, chalking up 9.1 points per game, while also earning 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. The Atlanta native started 12 of 17 games for the Buccaneers.

Davis was barely behind her fellow freshman in points, averaging 8.6 a contest, but led the squad in rebounding (6.6) and blocks (1.1). In the final seven games of the season, she nearly averaged a double-double by scoring 10.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest.