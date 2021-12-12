Hooker to return to Tennessee for 2022 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers’ starting quarterback has decided to stick around for another year.

Hendon Hooker announced Sunday via Twitter that he plans to return to Knoxville for his sixth season of eligibility.

Looking forward to many more… Let’s run it back @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0EWgFiaett — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 12, 2021

The Virginia Tech transfer started the 2021 season as the backup to Joe Milton III, but quickly took over the starting job in Josh Heupel’s offense. He threw for 2,567 yards, 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 games this fall.

The Greensboro native also finished second in the team in rushing, scampering for 561 yards and five scores on the year.

Hooker will figure to add to those totals in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl scheduled for December 30 in Nashville. Kickoff against Purdue will be at 3 p.m. EST.