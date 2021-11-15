Honaker’s hometown hero: Doug Hubbard’s career comes to a close

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – Longtime Honaker head football coach Doug Hubbard saw his career come to end Friday night as his Tigers got beat 42-7 by Holston in the first round of the VHSL State Tournament.

Hubbard walked off the field for the final time following his 39th season at the school in which he graduated from in 1978. He’s finished with 237 wins, two state runner-up finishes and plenty of memories to last a lifetime.

“If you want to build a program, first thing is that it has to mean something to you,” Hubbard said. “You make sure you surround yourself with great people and I’ve been fortunate to do that, thank God I was able to do one thing.”

During his time, he’s coached numerous division one players, including former Virginia standout Heath Miller. The former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler won two Super Bowls with the team. Just like most of his players to come out of Honaker’s program, Hubbard is committed to excellence.

“When he came back to be the coach, he came back to be the coach and he’s given it everything,” Honaker guidance counselor Rita Honaker said. “Now when he’s on the field, he’s serious and he does get ugly,” as Honaker laughs.

Assistant coach and math teacher Chris Anderson sees that type of intensity everyday.

“You know that fire still burns, I’m telling you, he still gets fired up on the sidelines,” Anderson said.

Honaker athletic director Trevor Coleman mentioned that it’s not just football players that respect the longtime head coach.

“The fact that people like him and want to do well for him, play well for him. They want to do well in class for him, I think that’s what he brings out of them, they don’t want to disappoint him,” Coleman said.

As Hubbard takes the next step in his journey, he really doesn’t know what awaits him, but he does know what he’ll miss most.

“You’re going to miss your time with the kids. One thing we do have a good bunch of kids. Not many of them, but not they’re a good bunch of kids.”