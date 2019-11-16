Holmes Breaks Rushing Record in ETSU’s First SoCon Win

The redshirt sophomore chalked up 255 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in the 38-33 victory over Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State chalked up its first SoCon victory in the home finale against Mercer, beating the Bears 38-33 Saturday afternoon.

Buccaneer redshirt sophomore running back Quay Holmes broke the school record for rushing yards in a single game with 255 yards along with three touchdowns. The Power Spring, Georgia native racked up 145 rushing yards in the first quarter, the fifth most in a single quarter in SoCon history.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Mitchell started the game, but was relieved by freshman Tyler Riddell with Mitchell finishing 0-3 with zero yards and one interception. Riddell earned 116 yards and one touchdown on 8-12 passing.

The Buccaneers tacked on 526 total yards, including 410 on the ground. Head coach Randy Sanders and his bunch forced two interceptions as well.

East Tennessee State hopes to end the season on a high note when it heads to Vanderbilt next week.