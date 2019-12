KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee saw adversity early against Vanderbilt, but the Volunteers moved forward and sent the seniors out right with a 28-10 victory Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

Freshman running back Eric Gray stole the show with the Memphis native rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 120 yards with a touchdown and interception a piece on six of 17 attempts.