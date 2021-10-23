Hokies fall in second-half shootout with Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech appeared in control of their matchup with Syracuse on Saturday – at least in the first half.

The Hokies maintained a 19-13 advantage at the break, after Braxton Burmeister led the team to a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives.

The second half, and more particularly, the fourth quarter, belonged to the Orange. The visitors managed 21 fourth-quarter points, including a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Shrader.

A 45-yard connection with Damien Alford proved to be the difference, as Syracuse topped the Hokies, 41-36.

Burmeister completed 10-of-20 passes for 177 yards and a score, but he was out-dueled by Shrader. The junior threw for 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also led the Orange in rushing with 174 yards and three more scores.

Malachi Thomas had a breakout performance for Virginia Tech in the loss. The freshman paced the Hokies with 153 ground yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Fuente and company drop to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in the ACC. They will travel to Georgia Tech next Saturday, October 30 for a 12 p.m. kickoff.