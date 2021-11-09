Hokies earn opening night win against Maine

The Hokies shot 53% from the field in the 82-47 victory

Blacksburg, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech men’s basketball tipped off its 2021-22 campaign in style in front of a boisterous crowd inside Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday night, defeating Maine, 82-47.

Justyn Mutts lived up to the off-season praises of Mike Young, who deemed the graduate student the “glue” for this team. Mutts certainly delivered on that label, providing seven rebounds and six assists to his scoring totals.

David N’Guessan had a career-high 15 points, shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field.