Hodges pours in 25; Bucs cruise to 27-point win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic. (Aug. 12, 2019) – Following the long trip over the Atlantic and having a couple of days of sightseeing in Prague, the ETSU men’s basketball team opened European play with a 103-76 win over Plzen on Monday.

The Bucs, who scored the first seven points of the game, led by as many as 31 and cruised to a 27-point victory. Junior guard Bo Hodges (Nashville, Tenn.) led the Blue and Gold with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while five Buccaneers scored in double figures, including senior newcomer Joe Hugley (Gaithersburg, Md.) finishing with a double-double (10 points/11 rebounds).

Sophomore guard Daivien Williamson (Winston-Salem, N.C.) added 17 points, senior guard Tray Boyd III (Memphis, Tenn.) netted 14 on four made threes and senior center Lucas N’Guessan (De Lier, Netherlands) finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

As a team, the Blue and Gold scored 62 of their 103 points in the paint, while adding 27 points on 22 forced turnovers. The Bucs also outrebounded Plzen, 55-43, and converted 22 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

ETSU never trailed in the contest and used its largest run – 10-0 from the final minute of the third quarter to the 7:38 mark of the fourth quarter – to go ahead 84-56.

As a team, the Bucs shot 46 percent for the game (38-82), with Hodges, Williamson, Hugley and N’Guessan combining to go 25-of-43 (58%).

ETSU and its travel party will now embark to Germany until Thursday morning. From there, the Bucs will travel to Austria until Saturday morning where they will then end the trip with four days in Budapest. The Blue and Gold will play two games in Budapest – on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET versus Vasa Academy and then wrap up play against Ujpest-Megyeri on Monday at 4 a.m. ET.