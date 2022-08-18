Johnson City, TN — The Science Hill Hilltoppers have dominated their series with the Elizabethton Cyclones with a 54-36-5 record since 1925 ….. in fact the Toppers had won 14 out of 15 at one point.

But here lately the tide has changed in the Cyclones favor by winning the last 4 in a row, while capturing 2 state championships and just barely losing in the finals last season...

Both teams have taken hits to graduation .. The Toppers have lost over 20 seniors and the Cyclones don’t have the quarterback that only lost 2 games in his career or the player that won the states highest individual honor, “The Mr. Football” award…

So, for the Toppers this game is like what Daytona is for NASCAR, playing your super bowl at the beginning of the season.

“We are all excited really ready to play we have been practicing hard all summer studying in and out of football and outside of football we are just really excited to play Betsy and get the win.”

“We are all excited but at the same time we have to be locked in and focused Betsy is a real good coached team and we have to be perfect to beat them.”

“They are great and really love to play football over there and it’s don’t matter who’s playing their going to have a good football team now they are doing some different things just like us.