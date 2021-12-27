Highlights from first day of Arby’s Classic, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic

Five out of the nine games that were played between the two tournaments today are highlighted

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from the opening round of the Arby’s Classic and Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic is as follows.

Greeneville- 59
Union- 42 (Arby’s)

Dr. Phillips- 75
Volunteer- 45 (Arby’s)

Twin Springs- 41
Knox Catholic- 92 (Arby’s)

East Hamilton- 56
Tabernacle- 53 (Arby’s)

Dorman- 91
Abingdon- 27 (Arby’s)

Berkmar- 67
Bearden- 58 (Arby’s)

Shelby Valley- 59
Daniel Boone- 36 (Andrew Johnson)

Cleveland- 66
West Greene- 19 (Andrew Johnson)

Sullivan East- 64
Chuckey-Doak- 34 (Andrew Johnson)

