KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee felt the absence of redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner as the Volunteers dropped 68-48 to Wisconsin Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The second-leading scorer sat out his first game and will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. The Volunteers had a sloppy day offensively with 17 turnovers, 16-46 from the field and no player reaching double digits in scoring.