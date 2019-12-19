Tennessee High’s Nolan Wishon signs with ETSU football

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High senior Nolan Wishon made it official Wednesday that he will stay in the area for his college career. He signed with ETSU football.

Wishon verbally committed to the Bucs back in June on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-6 star was a top tight end in the area heading into this season, but made a position change during the season. After the loss to Dobyns-Bennett to start the year, Wishon noticed the offensive line needed some help and requested to move to the tackle spot. Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays praised him for that Wednesday during the signing presentation.

Wishon told News Channel 11 Sports he plans to remain at the offensive tackle position as he begins his career with the Bucs.