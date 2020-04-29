Tennessee High’s Kenzie Nickels signs with Southwest Virginia CC

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High School girls basketball player Kenzie Nickels will keep her playing career going at the next level. Nickels signed to play at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Nickels led the team in scoring this season, and finished 5th in program history in blocked shots. She racked up 12 double-digit scoring games and also had seven double-digit rebounding games.

Although she couldn’t have a proper signing ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, her family still had a ceremony of their own and members of the community watched from their cars. You can watch the video above!