Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller signs with Virginia Tech football

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High senior football player Jaden Keller signed Friday to continue his career at Virginia Tech. Check out his signing day celebration above!

Keller joined fellow senior Jack Tickle as Vikings to sign at a D-I level, with Tickle headed to ETSU.

Keller grew to become one of the top high school athletes in this area, garnering attention from multiple Power-5 schools including the University of Tennessee.

"Definitely want to keep my grades up for my mom." Good answer, @jaden_keller24!😂⭐️ Hear @BTCS_THS's Jaden Keller chat with News Channel 11 Sports after he officially signed to Virginia Tech Friday afternoon. The positivity radiates from the Vikings star. @WJHL11 @MaysMaysm pic.twitter.com/lWMd4Deq0e — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) December 19, 2020

