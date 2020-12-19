Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller signs with Virginia Tech football

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High senior football player Jaden Keller signed Friday to continue his career at Virginia Tech. Check out his signing day celebration above!
Keller joined fellow senior Jack Tickle as Vikings to sign at a D-I level, with Tickle headed to ETSU.
Keller grew to become one of the top high school athletes in this area, garnering attention from multiple Power-5 schools including the University of Tennessee.
On WJHL’s Prep Football Preview, the News Channel 11 Sports team interviewed Keller the day he announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. You can watch that interview at the link below!