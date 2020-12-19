Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle signs with ETSU golf

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High golfer Jack Tickle signed Friday to continue his golf career at East Tennessee State. Check out his signing day celebration above!

Tickle joined football star Jaden Keller as Vikings to sign at a D-I level, with Keller headed to Virginia Tech. Tickle has been regarded as one of the top high school golfers in this area.

With multiple first-place district finishes under his belt, Tickle continued his success at the regional and state level. This year, he finished third in the region and ninth in state. The senior also finished third in state in his junior season.

He was also selected to the Tennessee junior cup for the second straight year.

Tickle mentioned his desire to stay close to home, while also connecting to the appeal of going to a smaller school while still facing legitimate D-I competition.