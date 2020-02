KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Camden Necessary is a senior on the Sullivan South High School football and basketball teams. He had quite a day Friday.

Necessary signed in the afternoon to continue his football career at UVa-Wise. He signed in the school library.

Later on that night, he got into a basketball uniform and played his senior night game for the Rebels. The boys basketball team won the regular season conference title.