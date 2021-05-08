Sullivan South’s Alex and Andrew Overbay both sign with Lincoln Memorial wrestling

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Alex and Andrew Overbay were two of Sullivan South’s most decorated wrestlers in program history, both breaking records in the program’s final season before the school closes at the end of the year to merge into West Ridge High School.

The former High School Standouts were side-by-side wrestlers for the Rebels and they will continue to compete with each other at the next level, both signing with Lincoln Memorial to continue their academic and wrestling career.

Lincoln Memorial is starting a brand new wrestling program, so the Overbay twins will break in a new Division-II program next year.

Check out their full signing ceremony in the video above!