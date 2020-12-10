Sullivan East’s Luke Hale signs with King baseball

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan East baseball player Luke Hale pitched a no-hitter in the first game of the 2020 spring baseball season. Unfortunately, that was the only game they could play before COVID-19 canceled the season.

As Hale looks forward to the spring of 2021 to play his senior year, he accomplished his dream along the way.

The senior signed to King University Wednesday afternoon at the Sullivan East school library, surrounded by family and close friends in a restricted signing celebration.

It didn’t take long for Hale to become a varsity starter, pitching in his freshman season (2018). In his first career start, he went 7 innings and allowed just 3 hits and no earned runs in a contest against Sullivan North.

Hale continued to shine in his sophomore year, throwing 41.1 innings and notching 41 strikeouts with a 3-2 record and a 2.54 earned run average. He threw more innings than any other pitcher on the Patriots team.

Expectations were high for Hale in his junior season, which he lived up to in his first start of the year by throwing a no-hitter against Unicoi Co., grabbing 9 strikeouts and allowing just 1 walk. Unfortunately, that was a short-lived season.

With his recruiting process out of the way and his college decision finalized, Hale looks to be one of this area’s top talents on the mound as we keep hopes high for a normal spring season for high school baseball, and all the spring sports that had their 2020 seasons cut short.