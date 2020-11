KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Dobyns Bennett High School volleyball star Zoie Larkins on Wednesday signed with Francis Marion University.

During the 2020 season, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Larkins earned 11 percent of the total team points, she served 94 percent with 47 aces, kills for the season totaled 217, and total digs for the season was 411.