Solomon Dunn Officially Commits to VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill didn’t have the best start to the season, dropping the first two games, but the Toppers bounced back and even made the postseason.

A big reason for the turn around was wide receiver Solomon Dunn, who finished the season with 600 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 18.6 yards per catch and was named to the All Big East First Team.

This success led to plenty of attention from coaches at the next level and the wideout officially committed to VMI on Friday at Science Hill. The Keydets wrapped up the year with a 5-7 overall record and 4-4 in the SoCon.