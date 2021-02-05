Science Hill’s Kade Hensley signs to play football at Georgia State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School football senior Kade Hensley was a star kicker for the Hilltoppers. Despite missing his senior season due to injury, he locked up a D-I football scholarship.

Hensley signed Friday to play football at Georgia State, a team that knows how to produce kickers at the next level.

“This is the place for me they’ve got a really good history with kickers they’ve put two kickers in the NFL in the last couple years Will Lutz and Brandon Wright who was a punter and now he’s kicking in the pros so somehow they’ve got a connection down there so I’m looking forward to getting down there and getting started,” Hensley said.

The preseason All-State selection earned a 5-star recruiting ranking and attended multiple high-level kicking camps before the season. A back injury unfortunately derailed his senior season, but he was still a strong presence in the locker room as a team captain.

Hensley was a freshman Under Amrour All-American and Future Stars overall champion, and carried that into his sophomore year going a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals.

He then became the Vegas National Kicking champion, two-time TOP 12 national kicking selection, Army All-American bowl finalist, All-Region kicker of the year and All-State selection… all as a junior. He knocked in 12-of-15 field goals which gave him the 7th most career field goals in Tennessee high school football.

He finished his career 16-of-19 on field goals and holds the Science Hill school record with a 50-yard field goal.

