Science Hill’s Josh Santiago signs to play football for University of Charleston

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Josh Santiago is a cornerback for the Science Hill Hilltoppers and has signed to play at the next level for the University of Charleston in West Virginia.
Santiago has 68 career tackles and 10 career catches on offense.
