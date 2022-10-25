JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill senior Kellen Hensley has been playing football since his Grass Cutters days at about eight years old.

“Golly, it mainly started because everybody said I looked like a football player and I’d be pretty good at it,” Hensley said.

It turns out, everybody was right.

He tried his hand at center as a freshman back in 2019, and since then, he’s held the starting job for Stacy Carter’s squad.

“You’re going every single play against somebody who is probably bigger or stronger, faster or more athletic than you,” Hensley said. “So, there’s kind of a mental toughness that you have to have to be able to play it.”

Hensley embraces both the physical and mental challenge of anchoring the offensive line, but he doesn’t have to do it alone.

“I mean, we are just a tight-knit family here,” he said.

The offensive line is especially close, going on fishing trips together outside of practice or school. But, things aren’t always perfect.

“Whenever one steps out of line, we set them back into place,” Hensley said. “But, we do it in a way that’s good for us as a whole and good for us personally.”

At the end of the day, it’s his football family that helps Hensley define his love for the game.

“Mainly it’s just the brotherhood and community that you get out of being with your friends all day,” he said. “Going out there and struggling around with them, it’s just a lot of fun with them.”

The senior continues to share that joy with the next generation of Tri-Cities football players as a volunteer coach at the Junior Toppers League and Junior Toppers Camp.

“I used to go to these types of camps as a kid all the time, and it really made me be like ‘Hey, I want to be like these guys coming up. I want to be like them,’ and here I am now,” he said.

By playing and volunteering in the community the way he does, he projects an important lesson to those young players.

“We develop such a tight-knit family and community all the way from the time we’re little kids to the time we are now. By the time we’re up here and in high school, we’re seniors and everything,” he said. “There’s almost nothing that can break us.”

Hensley and the Hilltoppers will face Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night for the top seed in Region 1-6A.