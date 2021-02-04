Science Hill Sajel Neas signs with Appalachian State softball

Johnson City, TN — Lady Hilltopper softball player Sajel Neas signed a national letter of intent with the Appalachian State Mountaineers. For her career, Neas is a .316 hitter with 60 hits and 16 home runs while driving in 75 hits, while on the mound the big seven 2019 pitcher of the year has gone 40-19 with 294 strikeouts.

Neas, liked everything she saw in Boone and thinks there is a bright future for the team.

“They had a fire and I could just see it says Neas, and I knew that is where I wanted to be regardless I know they are no power 5 but they are a force to be reckoned with and I want to be part of it.”