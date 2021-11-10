Science Hill cross country standout Jenna Hutchins officially signs with BYU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An All-American cross country runner from Science Hill High School officially signed with a Division 1 university Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Jenna Hutchins has been off the course this season due to injury but made the commitment to the Cougars official Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s awesome. I’ve dreamed of this moment for a very long time, especially since I was little I never thought I would be to sign with a Division 1 program, but I’m just super excited and can’t wait until the next step,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins has become one of Northeast Tennessee’s premier athletes, winning two TSSAA Large Schools individual cross country titles. She won her second title in Hendersonville with a 5K time of 16:30.84.

In November 2020, Hutchins broke a national record by becoming the first high school girl to complete a 5K course in under 16 minutes while at a race in Alabama.

Hutchins plans to graduate high school early in December so she can quickly join the BYU squad, which is the defending cross country NCAA division champion.