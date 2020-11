JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After overcoming a spinal surgery, Science Hill’s Ashley Doyle signed with King University to run cross country, track, and field.

After her surgery, Doyle bounced back to be a varsity scorer and part of the state qualifying cross country team.

With a GPA of over 4.0, Doyle was a team member of the Science Hill cross country team for all four years of high school.