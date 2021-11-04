Milligan Softball inks Unaka standout Sadie Shoun

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (November 4, 2021) – Milligan University head softball coach Wes Holly has announced the signing of Sadie Shoun on Thursday.

Shoun is a standout pitcher for Unaka High School, Boom Select, and the Greenville Wildcats. A two-time all-conference performer and Player of the Year, she helped the Lady Rangers to the district, regional and substate championships in 2019.

“[Milligan] felt like home,” said Shoun. “[I] wanted to attend a Christian-based institution and loved the atmosphere.”

A 2020 Sweet 19 Academic-Athletic Team selection, Shoun plans to major in biology at Milligan.

In 2021, the Buffs captured the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season title and reached the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history.