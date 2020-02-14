John Battle’s Tyler McCloud signs with Carson-Newman football

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – John Battle High School football player Tyler McCloud capped off a phenomenal high school career Thursday when he finalized his decision to play at the next level.

McCloud signed to play football at Carson-Newman next year. His teammate Dylan Cunningham also signed to play football and baseball at Bluefield College.

The senior changed the course of his career when he made the switch from offensive tackle to tight end this year. He recorded 306 receiving yards on 16 catches and caught two touchdowns.

He was named to the 1st-team All-Region squad and was the Mountain Seven district tight end.

On defense, McCloud was a threat on the defensive line. He notched 131 tackles, including 37 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss, and added six sacks, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He was named to the 1st-team Mountain Seven team at the defensive end spot in his junior year.