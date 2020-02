BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – John Battle High School standout track runner Orryn McGlone signed Thursday to continue his running career at Emory & Henry College.

In his indoor track season, he qualified for states in the 55-meter dash, 300-meter dash, and the 4×400-meter relay.

In the outdoor season, he made the 2019 All-District honor in the 100-meter and 200-meter, adding All-Region as well. He qualified for state in the 100-meter.