John Battle’s Maggie Deel continues softball career at King

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Maggie Deel is getting ready for her senior season on the John Battle High School softball team. Before that starts, she knocked an important goal off her bucket list.

Deel signed Thursday to continue her softball career at King University, staying close to home. She has been a catcher at John Battle.

Her list of accomplishments in her junior season are impressive, earning 1st-team All-District and 2nd-team All-Conference. She had a .370 batting average with 38 RBI and four homeruns at the plate.

She earned her bread with her defense behind the plate, recording 220 putouts. She only committed six errors all season.