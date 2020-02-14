John Battle’s Dylan Cunningham takes his dual-sport talents to Bluefield

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Dylan Cunningham excelled as a dual-sport athlete at John Battle High School. He will continue that workload at the next level.

Cunningham signed Thursday to play football and baseball at Bluefield College.

He was a standout on both sides of the ball during his football career. He ran for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching nine balls for 101 yards. He was named as a member of the 1st-team Mountain Seven all-conference team in the runningback slot.

On defense, he recorded 99 tackles, including 26 solo tackles and three tackles for loss, as well as two interceptions.