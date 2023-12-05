BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge senior Faith Wilson learned her love of volleyball from her older sister, Gracie.

“It was really just watching her play and practicing with her in the backyard,” she said. “She really taught me a lot and that really helped me become a better player.”

One thing you can’t teach, however, is height. From an early age, Wilson knew that’s one thing she didn’t have in abundance.

“Especially in middle school – I was super short,” she smiled. “So, I’ve just kind of always been a setter.”

She spent a little bit of time as a defensive specialist, but for most of her playing career, setter has suited her just fine.

“I like just being able to lead the offense and being able to communicate with my hitter about the different plays and make those decisions,” she explained.

Plus, there’s no better feeling than lofting up a perfect ball to one of her hitters.

“It’s pretty awesome to feel like that.”

For the last two seasons, Wilson has helped the Wolves win a pair of region titles and book trips to the Class 3A state tournament. It’s been an unbelievably successful start to the young school’s volleyball history – and its biggest weapon has been team chemistry.

“We all came from three different schools, but since day one, we’ve all been best friends,” she said.

She feels a bit more isolated when she’s out there on the tennis court in the spring, but it often comes as a welcomed change of pace.

“Just going out there and having fun and it’s also fun to compete in that,” she said.

She even gets to carry some of her teammates over from volleyball, as well.

“My doubles partner is actually a girl on the volleyball team,” she said. ” So, it feels like we get to play every sport together, which is really fun.”

But, Wilson is much more than what she does on either court. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, as well as a student ambassador.

“You just kind of get to leave your legacy here,” she said, “and I got to give the tour to our new superintendent, Mr. Carter.”

She also serves as a member of the school’s chapter of HOSA Future Health Professionals, as she hopes to work towards a degree in nursing beginning next fall.

“I think definitely just how faithful God’s been in my life through my past medical experiences,” she said. “Hopefully I can help people the way they’ve helped me.”