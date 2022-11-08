BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Cale Bryant is one of many Sullivan County students that has experienced great change over the last 18 months.

But throughout the changing times, football has remained a constant in his life.

“I’ve been playing football, basically, since I could walk,” he said.

From seasons in youth football to his underclassmen years at Sullivan Central High School, Bryant has been following in his dad’s footsteps.

“I grew up around it and it’s just all I’ve ever known,” he said.

But, before his junior season, the consolidation meant that he and his Cougar teammates became just a small part of the West Ridge Wolfpack.

“Last year we all had our concerns, like we don’t really know anybody,” he recalled.

It didn’t take long, however, for the power of sport to prevail.

“We came together and it just became one big family,” Bryant said. “There was no people from different schools – as soon as we started working out with each other, it was just one big team.”

Bryant put up some serious number throughout his senior season this fall. He carried the ball 13 times for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding two more receiving touchdowns in a 41-6 Week 1 win over Volunteer.

After earning a playoff berth in the school’s inaugural season in 2021, the Wolves just missed the postseason in 2022, finishing the campaign for a 4-6 mark. While his high school football career has come to an end, Bryant will always carry with him the lessons he’s learned from this game.

“Sometimes you need to step up and if things don’t go the right way, just keep going,” he said. “Eventually it will all work itself out.”

Bryant will remain plenty busy in the wake of football season serving as a school ambassador.

“It’s been fun, but it’s a lot of work,” he said. “We give a lot of tours – if there’s a big presentation going on, we help set up and help just kind of get things organized for whatever is happening.”

Bryant is also looking forward to taking a more active role as the vice president of the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter for the remainder of the year.

He understands just how important it is to remain involved in the school community and beyond.

“You meet so many new people and learn lots of new things,” he said. People know you and they know that if they need help with something they can ask you.”