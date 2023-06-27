MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cheerleading has taken West Greene graduated senior Anna Grace Parlapiano all over the country.

“I’ve been in All-American cheerleaders and performed in Disney World,” she said. “Then we actually got asked to perform in the Pearl Harbor Parade this year.”

“There was over like 500 cheerleaders there, it was crazy.”

What started out as a way to say connected with her classmates in middle school has blossomed into true friendship and fond memories.

“Riding the bus, getting to bond with the girls,” she said. “We had a good football season, a good basketball season, so that was really exciting.”

There were no captains on the West Greene High School squad, but Parlapiano certainly grew into a role of mentor as she entered into this past season, her senior year.

“Teaching all the dances for the underclassmen, helping them get ready,” she said.

It’s a role in which she felt comfortable because Parlapiano’s first love is dance. It’s been that way since her very first ballet lesson.

“I remember getting my sticker at the end and just being excited to go back and dance – when I could go to dance once a week,” she said. “Now I, like, live at my dance studio.”

If you can think of it, she has probably danced it.

“Tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, contortion, acro,” she said.

But, if she had her choice, she would choose to go on stage with a contemporary routine.

“I think my favorite is contemporary. That’s what I usually compete with,” she said.

Parlapiano has been participating in dance competitions for years, but more recently, she’s also begun entering Miss America competitions.

“It’s actually the nation’s number one provider of scholarships to young women,” she said.

She has been named Miss Nashville Teen and also earned First Runner-up at Miss Tennessee Teen last year. Preparation for those competitions is no joke.

“We wrote an essay, we have a community service pitch. So you have to have your community service hours,” she said.

Parlapiano earns most of those hours assisting with the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

“It’s something that I’ve grown up doing,” she said. “When I was little, I just did little pageants, that kind of thing. I did Miss DAV one time, and I just loved it.”

Along with working benefit dinners, she also makes baked goods to sell at school, taking the money directly to her local DAV chapter.

“When we sell coffee, I’ll put out muffins, that kind of thing, sometimes cookies and I’ll just take that money and give it to the DAV,” she said. “They always have someone that needs help.”

Parlapiano is continuing to compete in Miss America competitions this summer, before starting at East Tennessee State University in the fall. She will continue pursuing her passion as a member of the university’s dance team.

“It was a little nerve-wracking going into it because we had so many more people there than I imagined,” she said of dance team tryouts. “But, we’re going to have a really good team this year, so I’m super excited.”