STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – From the time she was four years old – tagging along to her dad’s practices – Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey has been around the game of basketball.

“I just found a lot of fun in it and everything – now to this day I still find fun in it,” she said. “I just feel like it’s the sport for me.”

A handful of ladies have stepped onto campus in Stoney Creek and become accomplished basketball players. But, perhaps none will leave as accomplished as Ramsey.

She reached 1,000 career points by her sophomore season, but still she wanted more.

“I was driving, not just to accomplish 2,000 but to push the Northeast (Tennessee) all-time leading scorer, too,” she said.

That’s exactly what she did.

Ramsey scored her 2,000th career point back in November against Cosby. Just weeks later, she broke the previous school record of 2,154 points. Then, just last week in a District1-A play-in game against University High, Ramsey’s and-1 layup made her the new 5-on-5 Northeast Tennessee career points record-holder.

“The first thought that was kind of in my mind was like – can these people stop staring at me and everything because I don’t like everybody staring at me,” she laughed.

But, Ramsey’s play has demanded the spotlight for some time. Still, she insists on sharing it with the whole squad.

“The second thought going through my head was – I finally did it,” she said. “With my teammates around me and all my best friends and everything … It wasn’t just me it was them, too.”

Reflecting on a season, and career, that will be remembered in record books for years to come, Ramsey said she could have never imagined it all in her wildest dreams.

“I would have probably said that you’re crazy,” she said. “I would have probably said there is no way I could have made that. But, starting my freshman year, I had the teammates and all the support and the coaches that built me to be the player that I am today.”

Ramsey has at least one more basketball game left in her storied career and it’s left her feeling a bit sentimental.

“It just feels like yesterday I was walking into the gym, kind of not knowing everybody and what to expect in high school ball,” she said. “Now, that it’s coming to an end here shortly – it’s kind of like, wow, I’m getting ready to be another freshman on the block.”

But, not before one final season on the softball diamond this spring.

“I kind of got a little fear that I would start getting burnout on it and I wouldn’t want to play in college,” she explained. “So, I started playing softball to ease my mind off basketball a little bit. I really liked it when I started playing.”

It will be basketball, however, that remains Ramsey’s sport of choice at the next level. That opportunity will become a reality for her, thanks to the hard work she has put in on and off the court.

“School has just always came first before sports for me, because without my academics and stuff I wouldn’t be able to play sports.”