BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Tennessee High senior Peyton Feagins – it’s always been football. Nothing else matters when you strap on the helmet.

“It gets me away from outside of football – when I’m playing I take my mind off of everything,” he said.

Since his pee-wee beginnings in the sport, he wondered what it would be like to play under the lights of the Stone Castle.

“I always dreamed of being a high school player and playing in front of a crowd,” he said.

After a COVID-altered freshman campaign, he came out with something to prove as a sophomore. But, in his first game of the season, he suffered a setback.

“I was running the ball – I was a running back,” he explained. “I just made a cut and tore my ACL.”

Feagins was used to injuries, but this one required extra time to heal – and a whole village to help him recover.

“So many people – I had coaches, my family, players – there was so much support behind me,” he said.

And there was one thing in particular that brought him back to the game that much quicker.

“Just my love for football – I just really wanted to play,” he said.

Eight months of rehabilitation later, he was back between the lines. But, his junior season ended even earlier than the one prior.

“Not again – it happened again,” he recalled thinking. “I knew it because I felt it pop, I heard the noise.”

Less than a year after tearing his right meniscus and ACL, Feagins tore the ACL in his left knee.

“I was tore up – I thought I wasn’t going to play football again,” he said.

But, with the help of that same village and an undying passion for the game, he rehabbed again. He was determined to touch the turf.

“At first I had to train my brain to trust my knees,” he said. “Once I just got out there and started playing, having fun – it was like another day.”

So finally, as a senior, Feagins realized his dream of playing in front of a hometown crowd.

“I was super nervous before the game, because I knew I had such a big role,” he said. “But playing – it just went away. I felt like I was a kid again – just having fun.”

He didn’t just play this fall for the Vikings, he helped lead the team to a 7-4 season, while earning All-Region 1-5A honors.

A dream come true.

“I felt like this past season – I have – I really accomplished the things I wanted to.”