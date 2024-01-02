BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee High senior Keeley Canter is pretty tall, but she’s used to that by now.

“Six-foot-one,” she explained. “Always been taller. It wasn’t just a random growth spurt that I hit.”

From a young age, she was steered towards sports where she might have an advantage. Volleyball had its time, but she was always drawn to basketball.

“Since I’ve been here in high school, the girls have made it a really enjoyable experience – just the team chemistry,” she said.

But, even on the tougher days, when the experience isn’t always as enjoyable, basketball provides a safe space.

“It’s like a little bit more physical,” she explained. “It’s easier to take aggression and all your emotions out on.”

So far this season, Canter and crew have been wracking up the wins. The Lady Vikings already have ten victories under their belt at the start of the new year. The senior post player attributes her own personal development to one thing.

“Lots of practice – putting in the work, getting in the weight room,” she said.

That commitment to the weights has transferred nicely over to her newest sports – throwing discus and shot put. Canter didn’t pick it up until she was a sophomore at Tennessee High.

“I wish I would have done it in middle school,” she said. “My mom tried to convince me to and I thought it was more of a boyish thing.”

Beginning in her grade school days, Canter had some struggles adjusting to her own stature.

“I wanted to be ‘girly’ – but I was bigger, taller and have always kind of been stronger,” she said.

It took time, but by high school, she became more comfortable with her own power.

“[I] didn’t care if I was out-lifting boys or anything like that,” she laughed.

Her improvement in field events was exponential.

“I want to say – over 20 feet [of improvement] in discus,” she said.

Success followed. In just her second season, as a junior, she placed fourth at the TSSAA state meet in discus and seventh in shotput.

This spring, she wants more.

“Getting to state again – getting higher,” she said. “Getting first or second.”

Canter goes for the gold in the classroom as well as a dually enrolled student at Northeast State. Right now, her hope is to pursue a degree in nursing – striving to bring a higher standard of care to those in need.

“Being able to help people – more emotionally than physically,” she explained. “I want to be able to connect with patients.”