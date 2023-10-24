BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With two older brothers that played football, Sullivan East senior Daisy Icenhour’s patch to cheerleading was laid out in front of her from an early age.

“They were like ‘Your daughter should do cheer,’ and I was like – ‘of course,'” she laughed.

From the time she picked up pom-poms in the first grade, her favorite part of being on the team – the team itself.

“Just the family,” she said. “The family relationship I have with all the girls on the team.”

That, and being on the sidelines for all the action under the bright lights of Friday night.

“I love football season,” she explained, “all the fans and the crowd above you.”

She believes support is one of the biggest keys to a successful cheer team – both emotionally and physically.

“You’re holding like a 130-pound girl above your head,” she said. “So, I mean, you just really have to have trust for each other.”

Icenhour isn’t an official squad captain, but she’s always filled a specific leadership role.

“I’m the mom friend in the group – 100 percent the mom friend,” she smiled. “If you need anything, I have it already.”

She takes pride in taking care of her teammates, but her supportive reach stretches well beyond the squad.

“I just love being involved at Sullivan East,” she said. “Everyone just supports each other here.”

Icenhour enjoys serving as vice president of student government.

“Just like being able to kind of give guidance to the senior body, as a whole,” she said.

She is also president of the World Language Club and is in her third year as a Spanish student.

“I just love understanding people – I love talking to people, meeting new people,” she explained.

The club organizes service projects each semester to assist families and organizations in the community. They also setup guest speakers and experiences, highlights different groups and cultures around the world.

Still, Icenhour goes even further, serving as a peer tutor in Spanish classes.

“I just love working with the kids and kind of building relationships with them,” she said.

It’s given birth to her dream of becoming a Spanish teacher – inspired by the instructors around her each day.

“They just care about the students so beyond measure,” she said. “You can genuinely walk into their classroom and sit in there for five minutes – they just care about the students so much.”

It’s a precedent she hopes to set in her own classroom, someday soon.