GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ever since she was ten years old, South Greene graduated senior Macey Snapp has wanted to be like her older sister – a volleyball player.

“I got interested in it as the younger one, and I just fell in love with it,” she said. “It’s just been volleyball since then.”

Macey, her sister, Marissa – who spent four years on Emory & Henry’s volleyball team – and their mother would spend hours in the gym together.

“I’d pass to her and she’d work on her setting, and that’s just kind of how it happened,” Snapp said. “How I fell in love with back row and being a passer.”

Being a passer on a regular state tournament participant like South Greene, she’s learned to love one aspect of the game above all else.

“Just the teamwork and the bonds you build out there and the level of trust you have to have with your teammates,” she said. “Because without trust, you’re not going to win a game.”

The Lady Rebels won plenty of games in Snapp’s high school career, including a 1A state championship in 2021. It’s just one of the many memories she’ll carry with her.

“The level of competitions that I’ve been exposed to has been different and just having fun with the girls out on the court,” she said.

As a sophomore, Snapp found a new team dynamic in which to immerse herself.

“Coach Case was going around trying to find a bunch of people who wanted to go run track,” she recalled. “I was interested and I ran track in sixth grade, but it was only that year. I didn’t run after.”

Soon, she was back on the track, starting to run the anchor legs for the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays on the school’s newly-formed track and field squad.

The team has made the trip to the TSSAA state meet in each of the first three seasons of its existence, a testament to the chemistry the group has built in such a short time. It’s an environment that Snapp thoroughly enjoys.

“Being able to talk to [my teammates] while they’re running and then after my run, we’re just all four there at the finish line, and we kind of have our little team moment,” she said. “We did it.”

By her senior year, Snapp had taken a leadership role on both squads. But, that’s not surprising considering the type of servant-leadership she practices.

She spends many hours assisting at places like Doak Elementary and the Children’s Center in Greeneville – a place particularly dear to her heart.

“My Mamaw worked at the Children’s Center for a long time when she was alive,” she said. “I guess kind of going back there kind of helped me feel a little bit more of her.”

“I just try to help out pretty much where I know that there’s not a lot of help.”

Snapp is committed to continuing her academic and volleyball career at Tusculum University, where she’ll continue to play alongside her high school teammate, Jordyn Roderick.

“It definitely soothes the nerves a little bit,” she said. “I’m not going to be the only one kind of thrown in the shark pit a little bit. It’s definitely soothing.”

Snapp plans to study kinesiology, with the hopes of pursuing a career in athletic training after graduation.