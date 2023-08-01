JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Providence Academy graduate Andrea Smith wasn’t really involved in sports at an early age. Then, she got a chance to play volleyball with family.

“I kind of just hopped in,” she said. “My sister was doing it, too. So, I sort of did it for fun at first and then I started to really like it.”

That would be her twin sister, Addie Marie, who will continue her volleyball career at Maryville College in the fall. It’s safe to say the two share a special bond on the court.

“She’s a good teammate to help me, you know, calm down,” Andrea said. “We also just enjoy cheering each other on.”

From days at practice, to winning the Blue Ridge Classic – not once, but twice – Smith has also cherished the bond she has built with the rest of her teammates.

“At the end of the day, win or loss, we’re always building each other back up, you know,” she explained. “As long as we all try our best – everyone is encouraging and picking each other up.”

When her senior volleyball season ended, she missed that feeling of camaraderie. So, she decided to pick up running.

“I really just did it to stay active and be on a team again,” she said. “I just did track for fun.”

Not everyone’s idea of fun includes running relays, but in her one season on the squad, she enjoyed the new dynamic with those around her.

“It sort of keeps you going when there’s someone at the end,” she said, “waiting for you to push hard for them.”

Smith’s talents don’t stop on the court or track – they extend to the stage, as well.

“I’ve sort of been singing since I can remember,” she said.

What started as a routine appointment to sing at her Nana’s church has blossomed into a love for choir and musical theatre.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing it and it’s fun with other people who also enjoy it,” she said.

Smith has been apart of many teams, but she’s found the secret ingredient to being on a successful team of musicians and actors is pretty simple.

“It’s really just about encouragement,” she said.

Smith is headed to Anderson University in South Carolina this fall on a musical theatre scholarship. She believes her PA family has bee instrumental in helping realize her dreams.

“These people have really taught me to love what I do and have supported me – and I know I’ll have that support even when I move on to college,” she said.