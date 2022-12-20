JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Providence Academy senior Nathan Blye plays not one, or two, but three sports for the Knights. But, Blye’s days on the basketball court began years ago.

“I got started when I was about three or four playing basketball,” he said.

Pretty soon, however, the young athlete shelved his basketball in favor of a bat.

“Baseball has been my all-time favorite sport,” he explained. “I just like the way the ball sounds off the bat.”

“I just love the – patience,” he continued. “A lot of people say baseball is boring because it takes forever and stuff – basketball you go up and down. I just like the patience, you have time to think to yourself about what happened last play and then go ahead and move on.”

Blye plays both guard and center field at Providence Academy and has since added track and field into the mix, as well.

“I fell in love with that sport too – running the high jump and the long jump are my two favorite events to do,” he said.

Blye has been enrolled in a number of schools in his young life. He spent the first two years of high school at Dobyns-Bennett before making the jump to Providence. His deep involvement with sports has helped him fit in with his new classmates rather quickly.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “The bond here is like nothing I’ve ever felt before in my life. All the people here are very supportive.”

And that bond has only grown stronger now in his second year at the school.

“This year, I’ve really been feeling that bond between all my teammates and all my friends – from both schools, baseball and basketball,” he said. “I just feel that bond, we’ve gotten closer together over the time I’ve been here.”

But, the main reason Blye sought out a smaller school – for his academics.

“Teachers and people can have more one-on-one time with you, which can get you tighter bonds and closer relationships – that’s one of the things I love about this school,” he said.

“It’s in the phrase student-athlete – you’re a student before you’re an athlete,” he added. “You can’t really be an athlete without the student part.”

As a junior, Blye’s GPA was lower than he wanted. But, after settling in and getting to work, he’s raised it to a 3.8.

“I found how to manage my time better and now my dad has helped me put all the pieces together that I need,” he said.

All in an effort to ensure one thing.

“Leave nothing on the table – go out the way you want to go out,” he said. “Don’t have any regrets leaving high school.”