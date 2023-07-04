JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Providence Academy graduated senior Lucas White has been playing hoops since he was little.

“It came easy to me, at first,” he said.

His days playing in the driveway against his older brother, however, made it a little bit tougher.

“It made me work a little bit harder to try and beat him,” he explained. “It’s always nice to beat your older brother.”

But, as White progressed into middle school, and academic pressures continued to increase, he stepped away from the game. He stayed away as a freshman at Science Hill High School, but found his way back once he transferred to Providence Academy as a sophomore.

“Our team was very good,” he said. “So sophomore and junior year I was just the manager on the team.”

For White, being ‘just the manager’ was still a pretty good gig.

“I was in the locker room with them, I had fun with them – they all loved me like I was just on the team,” he said.

This winter, as a senior, after two seasons as manager, White finally got to suit up and step on the court. His persistence and dedication paid off – and it also taught him a valuable lesson.

“You don’t have to be good as long as you put an effort in,” he said. “I put effort in – I came in here and I worked hard and I gained a starting position after not playing basketball in four years.”

The hardwood wasn’t the only court White competed on as a Knight. He also joined the school’s newly-formed tennis program as a junior. In the team’s inaugural season, athletes from other sports bonded together to give tennis a shot against some of the smaller, local public schools.

“And we had a fantastic year – we went 9-1, I think,” White recalled.

This past spring, the team’s second season, they played a full conference schedule. But, without any home courts, they spent their weeks traveling back and forth to the Knoxville area.

“Which was long and challenging – but we had a great time,” he said with a smile. “We had an amazing time – so much fun.”

White was also in on the ground floor of instituting a prefect house system at the school, just like in the popular Harry Potter novels.

“We created the logos, the symbols, which house each one is,” he said. “I started the Lions last year.”

No quidditch, but the teams have competed in events from flag football tournaments to trivia days.

“It’s where we can have community with each other and have fun with each other as a high school,” he said.

The house system has not only been enjoyable, but it has honed his leadership skills, as well. It’s leading him down a path he never thought he’d take – first to ETSU, and then, hopefully, to seminary school.

“As I became a leader around here, as I stayed active in the school … it’s made me love the Bible and learning about the Bible as much as I can,” he said.

White will start at ETSU in the fall with a major in criminology.