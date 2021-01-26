High School Standouts: Knittel duo bring sibling rivalry to the court

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standouts are Kenady and Andrew Knittel, siblings who both play basketball for the Volunteer Falcons.

The Volunteer girls and boys basketball teams are turning their programs around.

“We know we have so much to prove because there’s always this stigma around Volunteer, like ‘great we’re playing Volunteer today,’ but we don’t want that anymore, we want, ‘ok we’re playing Volunteer let’s get ready,’ you know,” said Kenady Knittel, a senior on the girls’ basketball team.

Both the boys and girls programs have a superstar sibling from the Knittel family.

“As a young kid, she used to always play me 1-on-1 because we used to be the same height, same speed, and everything,” said Andrew Knittel, a sophomore on the boys’ squad. “So pretty good games when we were younger, but once we got older I got a little taller a little more athletic so now she won’t play me anymore cause she quit playing when she knew she wasn’t gonna be able to win.”

After years of playing against each other in the driveway, now they’re playing for the same team.

“I think that boys have more athletic ability, that’s just me, I try I’m the better pure shooter, but he has got the handles everything put together I just, I’m the shooter I’m a better shooter than him,” Kenady said.

You can only imagine what the bickering is like on the way home.

“It’s just a feud the whole way there and then when we get home we’re normally mad and go in our separate rooms and then the other one will come in late at night and peek their head in the door just to make sure the other one knew they did better that night,” Andrew said.

“Any game that he does better, he comes in and he goes, ‘how many points did you score?’ And usually he already knows how many points I scored, so he asks it but he doesn’t ask it if he knows I scored more, that’s for sure,” Kenady said.

