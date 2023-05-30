ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Happy Valley senior Bronson Norman, there’s no feeling like being on the football field.

“I really got sort of a rush whenever I’d get the ball or I’d make a tackle,” he recalled back to his early playing days.

Norman comes by his love for football thanks to his family. Both his uncle and his dad strapped it up for the Warriors in their high school days.

“There’s no way his boy wasn’t going to play football,” Norman smiled.

Putting on that Happy Valley jersey for the first time was a pure shot of energy for the second-generation Warrior.

“It felt like electric – like I was getting shocked or something every time I went on the field,” he said.

As a linebacker and fullback, Norman helped set the tone for a gritty, hard-nosed Warriors bunch. This past fall, in his senior season, the team finished just 2-9. However, he’ll remember his last campaign for the lasting relationships he forged.

“I’d be friends with a lineman because I’d either have to chew him out for something they did or they’d chew me out for something I did,” he explained. “It was just a whole new friendship after that.”

For the last few years, Norman has also taken his diverse skillset as a football player and translated it over to track and field.

“You got to have this balance of strength and conditioning,” he said, “what’s stopping me from running and throwing?”

Norman did just that – competing in the 100 meter dash and the 4×100 meter relay. He also threw discus and shotput, coming up just a few feet shy of qualifying in the former for the TSSAA Track & Field Championships.

“Track has taught me to always give your best shot and there’s nothing to lose,” he said.

Norman did compete at a state competition this year, just not on the field or track. He placed ninth at the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition. His specialty – public speaking.

“I love talking to people,” he said. “I could sit and talk to myself for an hour.”

Instead, he would test his prompts and speeches on friends and classmates, honing his craft to help him with life after school.

“I wanted to learn how to talk to people and I wanted to learn how business was and kind of understand the language,” he said. “Through that I determined I want to start my own electrical business.”