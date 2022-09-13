ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Running track runs in the Moore family.

“My sister ran track in middle school and in high school,” Happy Valley junior Marcida Moore said. “So basically, I followed her. I just do what she does.”

Marcida and her sister, Holly, have competed in nearly all the same sports since middle school but not the exact same events.

“She did distance, and I could never, ever even imagine doing distance,” Marcida said.

Instead, Marcida stuck to shorter races and quickly found success. She has twice earned All-State honors in the 100-meter hurdles and turned in a separate All-State performance in the 300-meter hurdles.

“I get there and try my best to say it’s just another meet,” she said.

But, the competitor in Marcida always wins.

“I don’t like to lose. I don’t like to lose, and if I can help not losing, then I’m definitely going to make sure I win.”

She has carried that mentality over to the basketball court, as well, where she’s enjoyed some success and a little break from the starting blocks.

“I like being with my team and having that bond,” she said. “Practicing, being together and just having fun.”

One of the best parts, perhaps, is getting to enjoy all of those moments and make those memories with her sister by her side.

“It’s always good just to have her there, and you have special moments like her Senior Night or her last time doing something,” Marcida said. “You’re always there to see it, and you know you’re not going to miss it.”

While Holly is now graduated, Marcida is still following her older sister’s example, even when it comes to her after-school habits.

“The times that I’m not practicing and I’m not at work, I’m pretty much doing homework or studying the best I can,” she said.

Marcida may have her sister beat in state track meet appearances, but the siblings continue to find a way for friendly competition in other arenas.

“She probably studies a lot more than I do, though,” Marcida laughed.