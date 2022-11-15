ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Happy Valley senior Hannah Monroe didn’t play many sports growing up, but by high school, she gave golf a try.

It’s seemed to stick.

“I like that it’s a competition with yourself and not really with people,” she said. “I like that aspect – it’s a good stress-reliever, you can go hit some balls and calm yourself down.”

Sometimes things can get stressful for Monroe, as she balances golf with drum major responsibilities.

“I started band in the sixth grade – so it was just something I knew I was going to do in high school,” she said. “I played flute – and I just decided that I wanted to be drum major.”

So, for the last two years, that’s exactly what she’s done – keeping perfect time with her marching band peers on Friday nights.

There have been a number of challenges that come with such a high-profile responsibility.

“Working with a lot of people your age and having to be their friend but also be their leader,” she admitted, “is a lot harder than you would imagine it would be.”

But, through those challenged, Monroe has grown – as both a leader and a friend – and she’s loved almost every second she’s spent with the band.

“I just enjoy being with them – it’s a big family,” she said. “It’s sad that it’s over.”

Monroe will still have plenty to keep her busy in the offseason, however. She is taking a full 15-credit hours of classes at Northeast State Community College this fall, along with a handful of other Carter County high school students.

“Biology lab, biology lecture, probability & stats, American literature, sociology and microeconomics,” she rattled off.

In May, she’ll not only graduate with a high school diploma, but an associates degree, as well.

“I like it – I like having a different routine than other people in high school,” she said. “”I think it helps with maturity and responsibilities and you learn how to deal with stress at a younger age. When you have stressed-out things later in life I think – we’ll I’ve already kind of dealt with it before.”