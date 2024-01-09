HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – At five-years old, Hampton’s Macy Henry wanted nothing more than to sign-up for cheerleading.

“And I didn’t do that – I signed up for basketball instead,” she laughed.

She doesn’t quite remember why she had a change of heart, but soon, basketball was all she thought about.

“I would wait all day just for basketball practice to come around,” she explained. “It was like an escape from things.”

For Henry, basketball is as much about having fun as it is competing to win – and she says there is nothing like winning in front of a crazed Bulldog crowd.

“There’s no such thing like the community at Hampton,” she said. “Last year, when we were at sub-state – the amount of people that showed up for us was tremendous.”

She’s always felt most supported by her family, including her dad, Mark. He played for the Bulldogs, himself, from 1985-89.

“Everybody always comes up to me and they’re talking about him – like ‘I watched your dad play in high school – he’s one of the greatest players I ever watched,'” Macy said.

Mark scored more than 1,800 points in his Bulldog career and is second on the all-time scoring list. But, over the holiday break, he watched Macy make her own mark.

In the final week of 2023, she joined the 1,000-point club, herself.

“I would probably be pretty ecstatic as a freshman learning I achieved one of my biggest goals,” she smiled.

She’s also excelled off the tee for the Bulldogs, golfing in the regional tournament in each of hte last three seasons.

“Everybody’s talking about how golf is boring, you know,” she said. “But, whenever you’re with that group of people that we had – it was great.”

However, for all of Henry’s athletic talent, her skills in architectural drafting might be the most impressive.

“I draw houses,” she explained. “They’ll give you a house plan and then you have to make the revisions to it.”

As a junior, she competed in the SkillsUSA architectural drafting event – and beat out her competition for a state championship. It earned her a spot in the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia.

“There are more people there than I’ve seen at sports games,” she said.

Henry handled the pressure like a pro and placed seventh in the nation in her discipline.

Following her high school graduation, she plans to play basketball at Milligan University, while also studying to become an engineer. The plan is to bring her passion for drafting to life as a mechanical engineer.

“I hope – one day.”