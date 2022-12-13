HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It didn’t take long for Hampton senior Marina Bailey, or her mother, to realize her passion for dance.

“I started when I was three years old – my mom noticed that I was dancing around the living room floor and put me in dance classes,” she said.

From that moment on, Bailey has become fully-immersed in the world of dance – going from student to assistant teacher at Watts Dance Studio in Elizabethton.

She thought dance would hold her undivided attention for a very long time, until a former teacher encouraged her to branch out ahead of high school.

“I’m not going to lie, I never thought I’d actually be a cheerleader in middle school,” Bailey admitted. “I just thought I’d always become a dancer – I never thought I’d actually be a cheerleader until I tried out.”

She did just that ahead of her ninth grade year, and has been cheering ever since. The similarities between the two have helped facilitate a smooth transition.

“They’re about close – cheer has sharper motions in it,” she explained. “More about being loud and having a sharp accent to it. Dance is more flow, depending on what style you do.”

But, well into her fourth year on the sidelines, there are a few things that have drawn her closer to her newer sport.

“We build each other up,” she said. “and that I get to go watch ball games and get to cheer on my Bulldogs.”

This season, she’s a senior captain on the Bulldogs’ cheer squad.

“It’s definitely different – more responsibilities, but I enjoy it,” she said.

She’s had to navigate the challenges, while also learning the rewards of team leadership.

I believe that if we all stick together, we all fall together and we all build each other up together,” she said.

Heading into the winter months means the start of basketball season – Bailey’s favorite cheer season.

“We can hear each other better,” she explained. “I get to watch the game while they play instead of having my back turned towards it most of the time. I get to hear the fans more.”

In addition to her responsibilities with the team, Bailey is balancing her pursuit of an associates degree through Northeast State, as well as a job at the Carter County Clerk’s Office.

“It became harder and harder to realize what my priorities were,” she admitted. “But, it slowly became apparent to me once I realized what was more important to me.”

Those things are: academics, cheer and inspiring the next generation of dancers.

“It’s amazing – I love when, like, I have this little girl I see every single time I’m at church,” she said. “I used to teach her class last year. She’s four-years old and she comes up to me every single time and she looks at me and goes – ‘that’s my dance teacher’. It’s just the most amazing feeling in the world.”