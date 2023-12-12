GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whether it was dance as a three-year old, or cheer in middle school, Greene Devils senior Jaida Jones has been drawn to one thing above all else.

“I’ve always loved to perform and be in front of people,” she said.

Because there’s nothing like that feeling when you’re performing in front of a packed crowd.

“Pure joy, pretty much,” she explained.

When it come to Greeneville cheer, Jones feels everyone is on the same page – and that’s the most important thing in the sport.

“If you have a cheer team with no trust, you have nothing, because you have to depend on each other for everything,” she said.

The Greene Devils aren’t even halfway through her favorite season – basketball season.

“Basketball season is by far my favorite because I used to play basketball,” she shared.

Still, her senior year is going by too fast.

“I’m not ready for it to end, but I’m excited for the rest of the season,” she said.

Jones loves the team, and the competition, that comes with cheer. But, her first-ever competition came well before she picked up the pom-poms.

“I think I was six months old,” she recalled.

That is when her mom signed her up for her first pageant. She was hooked almost immediately and by the time she was four, she was ready to fly solo.

“I was the only girl that year who did not have a parent walk out with me because I wanted to do it by myself,” she laughed.

As the years passed, Jones kept competing, until she reached a major milestone in 2023. She earned the title of Miss Johnson City’s Teen back in February.

“I was just overwhelmed with joy,” she said. “I was so happy to be able to get that opportunity.”

For Jones, it’s not all about the crown – it’s about using your platform to impact others. And her cause is one that hits particularly close to home.

“On social media I teach sign language because my grandparents are deaf,” she explained.

“I wanted everybody to be able to communicate with them some, because I see how hard it is for them to just go around not being able to communicate with anybody.”

Her TikTok page has over 1,500 likes and more than 500 followers – but her work is far from done. She’s just 17-years old, but she marvels at home one individual with a purpose and a platform can make a change.

“It’s really amazing that people look at me and want me to help them.”