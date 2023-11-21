GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Greeneville senior Lanna Click – volleyball has become something of a family tradition.

“I have two older sisters that played before me, so I just got introduced at an early age,” she explained.

Since the third grade, they helped develop her skills on the court.

“Just being able to always have someone to go pass in the year with or ask for advice,” she said.

And foster her love for the game.

“Seeing them win and seeing them just work so hard at it – it was just something that I wanted to do.”

In seventh grade, Click’s coaches tried playing her at setter – and she instantly fell in love.

“It’s a big leadership role,” she said. “I like always being able to control the court in my way and always having a touch on the ball.”

The position requires a certain skillset, and a certain drive to improve.

“It’s a lot on your own and being able to continue to get better on your own,” she said.

Still, Click loves that volleyball is a team sport.

“We’re just a big family,” she said.

It’s a similar sense of team that drew her to track and field for the first time as a junior.

“The 4×100 is definitely my favorite, just because I get to do it with other people,” she said. “Just winning all together is better than winning by yourself.”

She competed in five events last spring – from the hurdles to the high jump. It was a massive challenge preparing for such different disciplines, but it’s that challenge that she craves.

“I like the work you have to put into it and then just seeing the outcome of it,” she said.

Outside of athletics, she devotes many hours to activities that saw her faith and love of service intersect.

“I volunteer teaching vacation bible school for our church,” she said.

But, not just here at home. In June, she was part of a group that took their work to Guatemala.

“We did a vacation bible school for the kids, we did home visits where we delivered food, we handed out shoes to people,” she said.

For Click, the trip was well worth its weight in smiles.

“God has blessed me in so many ways and I just love giving that back to people.”